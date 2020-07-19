A Michigan jeweler is calling it quits after 23 years and taking prospective adventurers on a treasure hunt.

Johnny Perri, who owns J&M Jewelers in Washington Township, Michigan, had an “epiphany” after being forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although I enjoyed being in business for myself and have been blessed serving our wonderful customers, I’ve discovered that I was never truly happy,” Perri writes on the website set up for his “Treasure Quest.”

Perri said he read the news one morning and learned about the man who discovered art dealer Forrest Fenn’s $1 million treasure chest. He decided he wanted a piece of that magic himself.

He and his fianceé, Amy, embarked on their own adventure, burying the contents of his entire jewelry store — and “thousands upon thousands” of precious metals and antiques — throughout the state of Michigan.

In total, he’s buried $1 million worth of treasure.

“We went through waterfalls, streams, we kayaked everywhere,” Perri told WJBK-TV in Detroit.

Each piece of buried treasure has an “X” painted on the spot, as well as a GPS so that he knows whether the treasure has been discovered.

A word of warning: Sharing clues online is forbidden. And during the pandemic, Perri notes that “good judgment” is crucial, so social distancing and frequent handwashing is important.

The first treasure hunt will begin Aug. 1, with the value of the treasure — two 100 ounce silver bars — worth around $4,200.

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan jeweler buries $1 million of jewels, launches treasure hunt

