If you’re a fan of Orange Crush, you’re going to love this boozy cocktail! Using RUNA’s Blood Orange clean energy drink that’s only 10 calories per can, this cocktail pairs the refreshing and satisfying flavor of orange with perfectly sour lemonade and lime juice. Oh, and there’s vodka, too, because we love a good at-home happy hour in the summer.

Making this drink is incredibly easy since all you have to do is shake the ingredients together and add ice and a blood orange slice or two if you so desire. It’s also easy to make in a blender with the ice if you prefer more of a slushie consistency to really cool you down. And just in case orange isn’t your favorite flavor, RUNA also has Berry Boost, Lime Twist, Mango Tango, Pineapple Pick Me Up, and Watermelon Focus flavors that are equally delicious. So no matter what you’re in the mood for, each one is perfect to sip on a hot day.

Notes

If you prefer a slushie texture, add the ice with the rest of the ingredients in a blender and blend together. If you prefer a liquid drink, add the ice in after you mix the ingredients together.

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lime

1 cup vodka

1 cup lemonade

1 cup ice

1/4 cup orange juice

1 cup RUNA Blood Orange

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake until smooth.

Pour into four glasses.

Add ice and enjoy!

Information

Category Drinks Yield 4 drinks Total Time 4 minutes, 59 seconds

Image Source: RUNA

