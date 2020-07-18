During these challenging times with the coronavirus pandemic, we have changed our 2020 Summer Events & Activities. On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, Homeless & Chronically Homeless Safe & Supportive Housing & Shelter Programs and Youth Program, we are inviting you to the JPC 25th Days of Celebration. Please see the flyer below.

The Events & Activities are being sponsored in part the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund single community-wide fund, the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), the United Way of the Mohawk Valley, Utica National Foundation Group and anonymous donor-advised funds of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, the Bank of Utica, the UFCW District Union Local One, the Oneida County Youth Bureau, the City of Utica Community Development Block Grant, various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters.

The JPC 25th Year Days of Celebration with Food Giveaways and 1500 Celebration Bags filled with kitchenware, household items, toilet tissue, games, toys, etc. There will also be daily surprises with winners on:

Mon Jul 27, @ 2 pm – 7:30 pm

Drive-Thru Food Giveaway (Cars Only)

Tue Jul 28 and Wed Jul 29 @ 3 pm to 6 pm

Walkers Food Giveaways

Social distancing will be encouraged, posters, and marked out at six feet on the sidewalk. Staff, volunteers and all participants will wear face masks.

If you would like to have more information, please contact:

JPC Office weekdays between 1 pm to 5 pm at (315) 734-9608

Or visit go to our JPC Website & Facebook Page:

www.johnsonparkcenter.org