MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy-nominated singer, rapper and flautist Lizzo was in DeSoto County, Mississippi recently, bringing lunch to some healthcare heroes.

Lizzo, in a post on Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto’s Facebook page, said she was providing meals for “heroes” taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“You guys are really putting yourselves out there on the front lines, so the least I could do was give you guys some lunch, and I hope that y’all enjoy the food and I hope it puts a smile on your face …,” she says in the video.

A hospital spokesperson said Lizzo provided meals for about 100 workers on the COVID unit Monday, after one of her representatives called a nursing supervisor to arrange the delivery.

The hospital wasn’t aware of any connection between Lizzo and Baptist-DeSoto, but said the singer had done the same thing in other cities.

