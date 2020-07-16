July 15, 202011:55 AM ET

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Summer Sounds

Caroline Keane Fiona Morgan/Courtesy of the artist

Caroline Keane

Fiona Morgan/Courtesy of the artist

New music is always in season on Thistle. This week it’s all about the albums that have been gathering in our North Carolina and Scottish mailboxes just waiting for an hour of your time. We’ll hear new music from Maggie MacInnes, Joan Shelley and Caroline Keane.

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program

