Considering the many changes of a unique and challenging NFL offseason, the odds for which teams will reach Super Bowl 55 are especially difficult to pin down.

This week, for example, the Patriots’ decision to sign Cam Newton bumped up their chances across the board, even though Newton still needs to earn their starting quarterback job.

Looking at the updated Super Bowl futures for 2021, courtesy of SportsInsider.com, there are clear, unsurprising favorites on top, followed by hot rising sleepers and several playoff caliber wild cards. Then there’s the bottom quarter of the league, making up the eight real long shots.

MORE: Get the latest odds at SportsInsider.com

Here’s are the best bets to consider through those tiers, based on the teams’ current values:

Best overall bet: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

The Bucs finished 7-9 last season with a prolific but mistake-prone passing offense, an elite run defense, a good pass rush and an improving secondary. They have immense sklll position talent around Tom Brady and a coach, Bruce Arians, used to quick turnarounds with older handpicked QBs. Brady’s old team, the Patriots (+2000) have newfound Super Bowl momentum with Newton, but after free agency and the draft as a whole, it’s arguable the Bucs have fewer concerns and more definitive answers.

The NFC is tough, starting with the Buccaneers’ foes in the South, but it’s more wide open than the AFC to give rise to a previous non-playoff team, much like the 49ers in 2019. The AFC is more top-heavy. The Saints are probably overrated with better odds in the same division as the Buccaneers, while Bills are underrated AFC East competition for the Patriots. The Bucs are less likely to settle for a wild card and more likely to rise a top-two seed in their conference.

Best favorite bet: Kansas City Chiefs +650

The NFL hasn’t seen repeat Super Bowl winners since the Patriots won back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Chiefs, thanks to the game’s top quarterback and transcedent talent Patrick Mahomes, are the most legitimate non-New England threat to do so since Russell Wilson’s Seahawks in 2014.

For some, going with the chalk might seem uninspiring. But everything that involves Mahomes is exciting and he definitely has the look of the next multiple-ring QB.

Best sleeper bet: Pittsburgh Steelers +2200

The Steelers’ defense was dominant enough and made plenty of big plays to put them on the brink of the playoffs of 8-8, despite fielding an absolute disaster at quarterback filling in for Ben Roethlisberger. Now the two-ringed Roethlisberger is back healthy and rejuvenated and can show how loaded the team is with its remixed young skill-position weapons.

Pittsburgh is in elite company against the pass and also returns the league’s best pass rush (54 sacks). That’s the profile that has helped the team win its most recent Super Bowls with Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. The key for the Steelers will be a resurgence in their rushing offense to serve as a better complement to everything they want to do on both sides of the ball. They have more appeal than the Patriots, Eagles and Seahawks around the same odds.

Best wild-card bet: Arizona Cardinals +5000

The No. 1 overall pick QBs around Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, have great potential to reach a Super Bowl at some point in their careers. Murray had limited help in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense but still won OROY for his confident passing and running in 2019.

Getting DeAndre Hopkins as his go-to wide receiver and rookie Josh Jones to shore up right tackle are huge for Murray to “take the next step”, now buoyed by the right feature back in Kenyan Drake. Defensively, the Cardinals have many elements, led by rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, to be much improved.

Consider two NFC West rivals with hot-shot young offensive-minded head coaches, the 49ers and Rams, have made the past two Super Bowls, each having a shot to win it all until late in the game. File Kingsbury and Arizona under that “out of nowhere” flyer category.

Best longshot bet: Houston Texans +6600

What would have happened if Bill O’Brien’s team hadn’t blown that big early playoff lead against the Chiefs in Kansas City? There’s been a lot of negative vibes around Houston because of dealing Hopkins, but the bottom line is, it still has the dynamic Deshaun Watson lifting up the team with his arm and legs. J.J. Watt still has plenty left in the tank to help get the best out of a defense in transition, too.

BOB gets plenty of heat for his GM decisions, but he still has Watson to maximize his offense and mask some issues on both sides. Look, the Texans shouldn’t be in the top 10 of Super Bowl favorites, but they shouldn’t be in the bottom 10 of the league, either. They, unlike many teams with similar Super Bowl odds, have a superstar QB with championship pedigree and have punched easy playoff tickets in four of the past five seasons.

Super Bowl 55 odds for 2021, from best to worst

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Baltimore Ravens +700

New Orleans Saints +1000

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Green Bay Packers +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

New England Patriots +2000

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Pittsburgh Steelers +2200

Seattle Seahawks +2200

Buffalo Bills +2500

Minnesota Vikings +2500

Tennessee Titans +2800

Cleveland Browns +3000

Chicago Bears +4000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Atlanta Falcons +5000

Denver Broncos +5000

Los Angeles Chargers +5000

Los Angeles Rams +6000

Detroit Lions +6600

Houston Texans +6600

Las Vegas Raiders +8000

New York Giants +8000

Miami Dolphins +10000

New York Jets +12500

Carolina Panthers +15000

Cincinnati Bengals +15000

Washington Redskins +20000

Jacksonville Jaguars +25000

Source