Broadway may still be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans hoping to catch the hit musical “Hamilton” can stream it online now on Disney Plus.

The streaming service has released a a special filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail. Originally filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the musical has been repurposed for the small screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, giving you the chance to enjoy the stage performance with cinema-quality images and full, immersive sound.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ July 3rd

Disney Plus is premiering the Tony-winning musical exclusively on its platform for unlimited, ad-free viewing. You can sign up for Disney Plus for just $6.99 a month here. A subscription gets you instant access to Hamilton, plus the entire slate of Disney and Marvel movies, and original shows like “The Mandalorian.”

Disney Plus used to offer a 7-day free trial to its service, but that was recently discontinued. Our suggestion: grab this bundle deal that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for just $12.99 a month, which gets you all three services at a savings of 25% off. Once you’re in, you can watch “Hamilton” and thousands of hours of other programming with full pause/play functions, unlimited repeat viewings and no restrictions. Use that streaming hack to test out the services; you can cancel anytime.

Another hack: you can get Disney Plus for free through Verizon when you sign up for one of their Unlimited phone plans or when you switch to Fios or 5G Home Internet. The deal gets you one full year of free Disney Plus access and it’s open to both new and existing Verizon users (see details here).

“Hamilton” is now available on Disney Plus. Disney has giving it a PG-13 rating for “language and some suggestive material.” Use a streaming device to watch the musical on your TV, or download the Disney Plus app to stream from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015, with music and lyrics by Miranda. It went on to take home 11 Tony Awards, and won a Grammy for its popular soundtrack, which helped to establish cast members like Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo as full-fledged music stars.

Stream “Hamilton” on Disney Plus now. Disney Plus is also currently offering some of Miranda’s most popular films, like “Mary Poppins” and “Moana” for streaming as well. Get more details here.

