Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced new regulations for bars and restaurants in New York City to ensure they are complying with state social distancing and face covering orders. As part of the ‘Three Strikes and You’re Closed’ initiative, any establishment that receives three violations will be closed for business. Egregious violations can result in immediate loss of liquor license or closure before a third strike. Additionally, any establishment facing disciplinary charges by the State Liquor Authority will have its name and location posted publicly and updated on a weekly basis. If the state is alerted to similar noncompliance in other regions of the state, these restrictions will be extended to those areas immediately. The Governor also announced that all restaurants and bars statewide will be subject to new requirements that they must only serve alcohol to people who are ordering and eating food and that all service at bar tops must only be for seated patrons who are socially distanced by six feet or separated by physical barriers. Under current law, only establishments that serve food are permitted to serve alcoholic beverages. Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the State Liquor Authority at www.sla.ny.gov.

The Governor also announced that a decision will be made on New York City entering phase four by tomorrow, July 17th. If New York City is approved to enter phase four on Monday, the state will not allow any additional indoor activity, such as malls and cultural institutions.

The Governor also announced that travel form compliance went up to 92 percent after the state announced fines for failure to complete the form. Earlier this week, the Governor announced out-of- state travelers from the 22 designated states with the highest infection rates must provide local authorities with contact information upon entering New York to help enforce quarantining or they’ll face a fine of up to $2,000 if they don’t supply that information.

“As we continue our science-based phased reopening, the number of hospitalizations and our rate of positive tests remain steady and low,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we need to remember our success fighting this virus is a function of our own actions. Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – basic as they may seem – are critical to controlling the spread of this virus. Especially now that we are seeing spikes in cases throughout the country, this is not the time to let up – especially on compliance enforcement. We know the prescription and we know it works – we just need to be smart and do it.”

The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 813 (-18)

Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (-23)

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 165 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation – 88 (-6)

Total Discharges – 71,867 (+85)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 25,014

Of the 72,685 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 769, or 1.06 percent, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley, 1.00 percent of test conducted were positive. New York State added 769 new coronavirus cases today, to bring the statewide total to 404,775.