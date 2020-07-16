Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) presented a resolution to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in honor of its 100th anniversary. The resolution was accepted by MWPAI President and CEO Anna Tobin D’Ambrosio. The institute was originally chartered on September 17, 1919, and celebrated its centennial last September.

“Artistic self-expression and personal creativity are valuable and necessary aspects of any community,” said Buttenschon. “For the last century, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute has been dedicated to advancing the appreciation, understanding and enjoyment of the arts by providing a variety of artistic works to a diverse audience. Through its work to promote interest and participation in the arts, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute has become a cultural pillar of the Mohawk Valley and a leading advocate for the arts. I’m honored to celebrate their work on this momentous anniversary and will continue doing all that I can to help them continue enriching the lives of local families.”

The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute (MWPAI), a recipient of the New York State Governor’s Arts Award, has been a celebrated venue for art, music, performances and education for decades. It features renowned art collections and exhibitions open to the public, as well as performances from world famous soloists, ensembles and rising stars. In association with the Pratt Institute, the MWPAI is home to a nationally accredited college program along with community arts education for all ages.