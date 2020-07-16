Just because it isn’t November doesn’t mean it’s too early to go Black Friday shopping. Macy’s is currently in the midst of its summer Black Friday sale, where you can get products from some of your favorite beauty brands — including Beauty by POPSUGAR — at a discounted rate.

The Black Friday in July sale officially began on July 8 and runs until July 13. Currently, all of BxPS’s eyeshadow palettes and putty powders are on sale for 40 percent off, though you can also find over 500 products from brands like Lancôme, Laura Mercier, and Kiehl’s on sale as well. Read ahead to check out just a few deals you should take advantage of at the Black Friday in July sale this week.

