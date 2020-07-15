Ryan Dorsey is showing how much he still cares about his former in-laws. As the search for his ex-wife Naya Rivera continues in the waters of Lake Piru, he visited her mom with food and other comfort items.

Naya Rivera‘s nearest and dearest are going through the most heartbreaking time right now, as the 33-year-old is still missing in Southern California’s Lake Piru after going for a swim during July 8 boating trip with her son. Her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has been spending his time with her family, as they await any word about the recovery mission for the former Glee star. The 36-year-old actor was photographed arriving at Naya’s mom’s house in Valencia, CA on July 10. While the former couple’s four-year-old son Josey was not seen with him, Ryan was carrying several large colorful duffle bags of what appeared to be children’s items as he arrived and headed into the home.

Ryan Dorsey arrives at ex-wife Naya Rivera’s mom’s home on July 10, as the search for the former ‘Glee’ star continued in Lake Piru. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

As Naya’s mom Yolanda Rivera and sister Nickayla await any word on the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s search efforts, Ryan was seen going back to his SUV to grab a pizza to bring inside the house so that Naya’s family had something to eat. He carried a large brown paper bag from the grocery chain Bristol Farms, delivering more food for Naya’s loved ones. Ryan even gently unloaded an adorable dog from his vehicle to bring inside, and let his furry friend help bring comfort Naya’s family.

Ryan Dorsey arrives at his former mother-in-law Yolanda Rivera’s home as they await any news on the recovery of his ex-wife Naya Rivera. She went missing during a swim in nearby Lake Piru on July 8. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ryan was previously photographed for the first time since Naya’s disappearance leaving Nickayla’s house with Josey on the afternoon of July 9. He looked downcast in a dark shirt, baseball cap and shades. He carried his son in his arms, and the little boy flashed a sweet smile as he held on to his dad. Little Josey did not appear to be aware of the dire circumstances surrounding his mother.

Naya Rivera and her son Josey attend the premiere of ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2019. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Naya was last seen via a closed-circuit TV camera video walking on the docks of Lake Piru with little Josey around 1pm on July 8. They boarded a mini-pontoon boat and headed out on the water for a bluebird mother and son day together. Three hours later, another boater found Josey alone on the vessel, which was unanchored and drifting in a northern part of the lake, while Naya was nowhere to be found. The boy told investigators that they had been swimming, but that his mommy never got back on the boat.

Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told reporters during a July 9 news conference that, “We’ve had no indication after talking to her son that Ms. Rivera made it to shore. So the focus of our search efforts are in the water at this time.” Donoghue added that Josey, “gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”

While a search and rescue operation was launched by air and in the lake after Naya was discovered missing, by July 9 it had turned into a recovery mission after she was presumed to have drowned. Donoghue told the media that, “It’s too early to say what happened here…” but added, “Our hearts and our prayers and thoughts go out to the Rivera family. This is a terrible tragedy for all of them and we hope to bring closure for that family.” Ryan is now with Naya’s family as they await any updates in the search process.

