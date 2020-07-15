Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we must continue to be smart – by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 831 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted – 94 (+23)

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 165 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (-7)

Total Discharges – 71,782 (+90)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 25,003

Of the 63,598 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 831, or 1.30 percent, were positive. 1.0 percent of Mohawk Valley residents who were tested yesterday were positive. The Governor says 831 additional cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed yesterday, bringing the state’s total to 404,006 cases. 13 Oneida County residents were confirmed to have the virus yesterday, bringing the county-wide total to 1,860 cases.