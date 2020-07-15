Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) is encouraging residents to participate in the 2020 census and reminding people about the importance of being counted.

“From determining crucial funding for our communities to informing our state’s political representation, it’s hard to overstate the importance of participating in the 2020 census,” said Buttenschon. “In the past, New York State – and our region in general – has been undercounted, resulting in the loss of two congressional seats and billions in funding for emergency services, infrastructure and schools. By participating in the census, you can help ensure our communities are represented and that essential services have the support they need to function.”

Due to COVID-19, Census workers have been unable to go door to door to remind people to fill out the Census and health concerns over the pandemic took a priority. Therefore, 2020 Census numbers for the 119th District are down significantly. The Assemblywoman is drawing attention back to the 2020 Census in hopes that the community will come together and advocate for friends, neighbors, co-workers and family member to complete the 2020 Census.

“The 2020 Census is our once-in-a-decade chance to shape the future of our business and community and unfortunately the Mohawk Valley is falling short,” Buttenschon stated. “I recently send mailers to everyone in the 119th district reminding them to please take the time to complete the census so that our area receives the proper funds it deserves. This is the one thing that you can do today to help reshape our community.”

Census data is used to allocate federal funds and determine congressional representation. In fact, New York State receives $53 billion each year in federal funding for hospitals, public schools, transportation, emergency services and more, and each uncounted person costs the state $2,600 in federal aid. Buttenschon noted that the 2020 response rate for Oneida and Herkimer counties as well as the cities of Utica and Rome are currently below their 2010 final response rate. To help increase the response rates, Buttenschon will be sending reminder by mail to constituents and encourages them to visit her website, nyassembly.gov/mem/Marianne- Buttenschon/story/91085, or call her office at 315-732-1055 for additional information about the 2020 census.

(Photo courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau)