OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Her husband was killed in a pileup two weeks before Christmas. She was just two months pregnant at the time.

Seven months later, the Overland Park widow welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Nestled on her couch with her sister beside her and her new baby in her lap, LisaMarie Miller is a mother who’s endured a lot of pain — and now joy — in the last seven months.

“It’s definitely been challenging,” she admitted.

On Dec. 10, 2019, her husband Jesse was killed in a 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Merriam.

The father of three at the time was just 31 years old.

“I will never forget that moment actually. It was very scary,” LisaMarie said.

It was a test of her faith at the time, so too was her pregnancy with their little bundle.

“It was very testing,” she said. “I had more complications with this pregnancy with this one than I’ve had with any of my pregnancies.”

Last Monday, LisaMarie surrounded herself with pictures and reminders of Jesse in the delivery room.

“It brought me comfort, and I know he was with me,” she said.

She gave birth to the couple’s baby boy: 5 pounds, 7 ounces, 18 inches.

His name: Jesse Elliot Miller.

“He’s perfect,” little Jesse’s mother said.

LisaMarie’s sister, Bianca Zerni, is in awe of the strength her sister has shown through all of this.

“It’s really been amazing to watch someone walk through this every day and all the different emotions that are involved in it and how well she’s sustained herself,” Zerni said.

Again, LisaMarie credits her faith and a loving support system.

“I’ve been blessed,” she said simply.

Friday would have been LisaMarie and Jesse’s second wedding anniversary. As she looks to a future without her husband, she wants nothing more than to keep his memory alive for their children.

“I can’t wait to tell him how amazing of a man his daddy was,” she said.

She and her family want to thank all of those who have showered them with love and support these last seven months. They said it’s been truly overwhelming.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help support their children.

