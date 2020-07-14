On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee formed in late 2019, released an ad titled “Whispers,” which suggests those in President Trump’s inner circle are secretly mocking him. This is the latest in a series of attack ads produced and distributed by the committee, whose members include George Conway, Steve Schmidt and other prominent Republicans who oppose Trump. Yahoo News has assembled a compilation of some of the Lincoln Project’s most controversial advertisements.

Video Transcript

– Biden now leads the president.

– He’s going to be your president.

– Why do you think you’re losing, Donald?

– Because some people don’t love me maybe.

– It’s because you’ve got a loyalty problem. (WHISPERS) Loyalty problem. During your campaign, your White House and Congress, even your own family, they whisper about you. They whisper about you. They leak, spin, lie. They tell the media they’re smart and you’re out of control, that you can’t focus, that you’re mentally and physically weak. That you hide in your bunker, scared and shaking.

You laugh when you can’t walk down a ramp or drink water. All of them, they’re in your campaign. The ones you know and the ones you don’t know, whispering about you. They expect you to lose.

They want the media to like them and to get one last big payday before you go down. With so many leaks, you probably think it could be anyone. Donald, it’s everyone.

– On Sunday June 28, 2020, the Mississippi state legislature voted to take down the Confederate battle flag, a day many thought would never come. But Donald Trump had a different vision of America. That was the message the president of the United States shared with millions. On a day when the heart of the Confederacy finally lowered its flag, Donald Trump was still fighting the Civil War.

– You will not replace us!

– In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers. Donald Trump knows too and does nothing. Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform. And Trump is silent, weak, controlled.

Instead of condemnation, he insists Russia be treated as our equal. Instead of retaliation, he invites Putin to America. When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right, just not our troops.

– Donald Trump is playing pretend again, saying he’s the one to take on China. They can’t wait. They know who Donald Trump is, weak, corrupt, ridiculed. China beats him every time. No matter what he says, China’s got his number. Trump even begged Chinese leader Xi to help him win re-election, like a dog.

– And again, when you have 15 people. And the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero– close to zero– close to zero– close to zero.

Source