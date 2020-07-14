Keke Palmer didn’t take long to clear the air after a fan resurfaced a photo of the actress with August Alsina, which she originally posted in 2015.

Keke Palmer, 26, finally revealed whether or not she dated singer August Alsina, 27, all those years ago! On July 10, a fan shared a throwback photo of the True Jackson, VP star riding in a car with August, which Keke had posted (and eventually deleted) on Instagram in 2015. “This you?,” the fan asked, and Keke confirmed that was indeed her.

“Yes girl,” Keke responded, but that didn’t mean August was her boyfriend. “August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing,” she clapped back. And there’s the truth! This isn’t exactly news, though. Keke basically said the same thing five years ago. “Everybody always thinks I’m dating August just because of the photo we took together on my Instagram page, but no I am not dating August Alsina, we’re just friends,” she told HelloBeautiful at the 2015 Essence Fest.

The fan appeared to be attempting to poke Keke’s buttons after she wrote on Twitter earlier that day, “The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy.” Instead of Keke, though, August claimed he had been in a relationship with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, whom he met through Jada’s son Jaden Smith in 2015.

Despite sparking dating rumors in 2015, Keke Palmer and August Alsina were just friends. (REX/Shutterstock)

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” August told Angela Yee in a sit-down interview, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 30. He added, “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Jada didn’t confirm this relationship until a bombshell interview on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, which was uploaded on July 10. She clarified that she “got into an entanglement” with August about four and a half years ago, but the Girl’s Trip star didn’t cheat on her husband of 22 years, Will Smith. At the time, they “were over.”

“I just wanted to feel good,” Jada said during the interview alongside her husband, explaining why she became romantically involved with August. “It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to just help heal somebody, too. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency, which is another thing I had to learn to break in this cycle — just that idea of needing to fix, and being drawn to people that need help.”

