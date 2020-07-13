Even as beauty editors, no matter how many new lipsticks we add to our collection and serums we test, at the end of the day there will always be a special place in our hearts for our tried and true drugstore beauty products.

Sure, the world of prestige beauty is exploding with options, but there’s something so satisfying about discovering an affordable skin-care or makeup find that is so perfect, it feels like it was plucked straight from your dreams. Whether it’s a cult-favorite staple that was recommended to us by a friend or a budget-friendly impulse buy turned beloved go-to, we can’t take a trip to our local Target, Walgreens, or CVS without grabbing at least one — actually, make it two — refills.

Keep scrolling to see our editors’ favorite drugstore beauty products of all time.

