The Oneida County History Center reopens to the public July 13, 2020. Exhibits and the bookstore are now open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Use of the Tharratt Gilbert Best Research Library Research will be by appointment only. Visitors can call 315-735-3642 or request an appointment online. The form is available at “https://forms.gle/1RmFJzKET2fAKwNy5”.

The History Center is following Phase Four reopening guidelines from the CDC and local government officials. Masks or face coverings and social distancing are required. Individuals with preexisting conditions that are high risk for infection are urged to stay home. Individuals who do not feel well should stay home.

A number of off site options are available for those who are unable to visit. Online shopping and curbside pickup are available through the e-Bookstore, and a variety of online activities and resources are available on the History Center website and social media.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to the gallery is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website at www.oneidacountyhistory.org”or our Facebook.com page for additional information.