Tune in to The Hot Seat this Wednesday 5-6pm at 95.5 FM to hear a discussion with Andy Kaufman, M.D. natural healing consultant. Dr Kaufman has been researching what is going on with COVID.

Dr. Kaufman will discuss the difference between exosomes and viruses. Can a new style of vaccine proposed to protect people from COVID actually genetically engineer us? What is the COVID test actually testing for? What is the difference between germ theory and terrain theory. What is excess mortality and why is it important?

And perhaps we will discuss community-based solutions in order to rely less on government and become more self-sufficient!

Dr. Kaufman completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.

Many of Dr. Kaufman’s talks are hosted here. https://questioningcovid.com/