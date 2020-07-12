I pretty much eat my weight in stone fruit throughout the course of the summer. No regrets. But plums? Those are especially easy to knock back, oh, a pint or so at a time.

With their vivid color and appealing mix of sweet and tart flavors, though, you’d be missing out if you didn’t try at least a few recipes using them. Buy a bunch to eat raw and then even more just so you can give some of these ideas from our archives a go.



Plum With Honey and Cardamom Popsicles. Snag the plums, and then the rest of the ingredients for these icy treats are pantry staples.

Summer Fruit Crumble. Whether you use all plums or mix them with whatever seasonal fruit you want, they’ll be right at home in this simple, classic dessert.

Bavarian Plum Cake. This is the type of recipe often referred to as a “kuchen.” Do make the effort to find the yellow-fleshed prune plums, which will retain their shape here when baked.

Grilled Plums With Goat Cheese and Honey-Thyme Drizzle. This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is elegant, restrained and packed with summer flavor.



Grilled Fruit Sundaes With Strawberry Sauce. Ellie also grills fruit here for an iconic-looking sundae that’s made with vanilla frozen yogurt.



Spiced Plum Cake. There are all kinds of interesting things going on in this recipe from Dorie Greenspan, including Chinese five-spice powder for flavor and cornmeal in the batter for texture. It also happens to be dairy-free.



Slivovitz. Start this Eastern European specialty now, let the fruit hang out in vodka or Everclear for 90 days and then you’ll thank yourself in the fall for your foresight. This also makes a great holiday gift.

