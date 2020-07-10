Supermodel Tyson Beckford just launched his own cologne — Orion Sky — but it may be a while before he actually gets to wear the sexy new scent on a date.

Tyson Beckford shot to fame in the 1990’s as the face of Ralph Lauren Polo Sport cologne. Now, decades later the iconic male model is the face of his own cologne, Orion Sky. While promoting his new fragrance the 49-year-old opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why his love life is on hold and what it will take to win his heart.

“This pandemic has got me super single,” Tyson revealed to HL. “Normally I’m traveling and meeting people, but since I’ve been on lockdown I have little to no interest in a relationship. I’ve just been burying myself in working out and work.”

View this post on Instagram #Repost @orionskyeofficial ・・・ Created and designed by legendary supermodel Tyson Beckford, this captivating brand illuminates your style like a starry night yet remains grounded and magnetic like the earth. Inspired by the most visible and well-known constellation in the world, the Orion’s Belt, Tyson infuses his immense persona and sophisticated design aesthetic to the Orion Skye brand. Link in bio, Order now A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on Jun 22, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

Tyson tells HL he was hoping to find love this summer, but COVID-19 has put a major dent in his plans. “I kept saying to myself, don’t worry this summer I’ll go out, start to meet people and hopefully I’ll meet somebody. But this hasn’t been a normal summer, we can’t really go out and socialize so it’s tough, it’s really tough.”

When Tyson does get back out there it’s going to take more than just good looks to win him over. “I’m looking for someone who’s educated,” he tells HL. “Who’s about the now, meaning they realize what’s going on in the world. They’re not clueless. I don’t want to date another model per se, that’s just going to be looking at her Instagram and wondering how she can get more followers. I want somebody with a lot more awareness of what’s going on in the world and how they’re willing to help. Smart is everything.”

In the meantime, Tyson has been keeping busy in lockdown with multiple projects, including his new cologne. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he shares with HL. “I was with Ralph Lauren and Polo Sport fragrance and I learned so much working there. And then once the opportunity came to work on my own fragrance I just jumped on it. I am so excited for people to be able to smell it. And what’s so great about it is that once people get it, and they smell it, they’re like this is amazing.”

View this post on Instagram #Repost @orionskyeofficial ・・・ Step into your greatness and let the world experience your bold presence. With 160° LAT, your visibility is inevitable. A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

Described as an “earthy, spicy scent with uplifting fresh notes of citrus and lavender” combined with the “smoky sophistication of amber and musk” the cologne takes it’s name from the Orion’s Belt, the most prominent constellation in the sky.

The starry name was the perfect choice for Tyson’s new scent because, as he tells HL, he’s always been into astronomy. “The moon plays such a big part in our oceans and, you know, high tide, low tide. And the moon actually sets the mood for people. I just wanted a name that was going to speak volumes. We decided on Orion Sky because to me that describes it. It’s a scent I’ve never smelled before. When you smell it on someone, it’s like, wow, this is out of this world.”

Source