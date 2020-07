Rufus Wainwright Returns To Pop Roots In New Album After starting out in pop music, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright spent a decade writing operas and classical pieces. For his new album, “Unfollow the Rules,” he returned to his first love.

Rufus Wainwright Returns To Pop Roots In New Album

Listen · 7:20 7:20

Correction July 9, 2020

A previous headline misspelled Rufus Wainwright’s last name as Wrainwright.

Source