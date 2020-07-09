Mohawk Valley Community College will host several virtual information sessions about its Adult Degree Program (ADP) in Business Administration, designed to help busy adults earn an associate degree in just over two years. The format allows students to focus on one course at a time and attend class one night per week, completing additional work online. The program is still accepting applicants for the fall cohort, which begins with an orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The virtual sessions will provide an overview of the program, including admissions requirements, career and transfer opportunities, support services, and how to pay for college.

The sessions will be held virtually via Zoom on the following days:

* Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m.

* Wednesday, July 15, at noon

* Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m.

* Thursday, July 23, at 4 p.m.

Registration is required. To learn more and register for one of the above sessions, visit https://www.mvcc.edu/admissions/visit/business-adp-info-sessions.php.