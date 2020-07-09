

Wasim Bari is among those killed

A Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party politician was killed along with his brother and father in Indian administered Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Wasim Bari, 38, and his family were attacked by militants at his residence in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday night.

All three were shot at point-blank range and died on the way to hospital.

Authorities have arrested all 11 police personnel who were guarding him for dereliction of duties.

Mr Bari’s residence is a few meters away from the police station.

This is the first attack on BJP workers in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, when India stripped off the disputed region’s autonomy.

The killing of Mr Bari, who is survived by his wife and sister, has sent shock waves across political circles in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack.

Source