Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced the 22nd District’s share of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. According to data from the Small Business Administration, businesses in NY-22 received more than 7,000 PPP loans, totaling more than $650 million in aid, and saving nearly 100,000 jobs.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Brindisi communicated with local small-business owners, workers, and advocacy organizations to gather feedback on what was working with the PPP program.

Following their feedback, Brindisi worked with both parties to reform the Paycheck Protection Program, make it more flexible for business owners and employees, and extend the loan application deadline.

“Our communities across Upstate all did their part to help flatten the curve in New York State,” Brindisi said. “We all sacrificed to help out and our small businesses were no exception. The bipartisan PPP program helped keep many small businesses afloat and helped thousands of workers keep their jobs. We are far from being out of the woods of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these numbers show that we are doing everything we can to get the resources to where they need to go.

Brindisi led the push to expand and strengthen the Paycheck Protection Program, and last week he supported bipartisan legislation to extend the PPP deadline from June 30 to August 8.

“Small business owners in NY-22 have been working around the clock to keep their employees on the payroll, and so has our team. We are always available as a resource to local business owners, and I will keep advocating for relief for our workers on the federal level,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi encouraged any lenders or business owners in need of help to call his Utica office at (315) 732-0713.