The Utica Zoo announced their schedule of Summer Zoo Camps for children aged 7-14, including a Beaversprite Adventure Camp to be held at the Zoo’s Conservation Education Center, Beaversprite, in Dolgeville and a Junior Zoo Crew camp designed to pave the way to becoming a Utica Zoo Docent. The annual camps have been a favorite for children for many years and combine a mix of STEM education, conservation education, and a whole lot of fun.

Camps are separated by the grade level campers will be starting in the fall and are designed to expose campers to different types of animals and their habitats. Each camp session will also follow a specific theme and focus to allow parents and campers to choose their favorite type of camp. Zoo Camps have also been modified with safety and health in mind in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smaller camp sizes, social distancing, mask use, among other modifications. Camps are on a first come, first served basis, so register online today! Full camp details including schedule, modifications for safety, and registration is available at UticaZoo.org/education/zoocamp

Camps for 2nd and 3rd graders run from 9am-4pm for each full week session, with 4th and 5th grade camps running 8:45am-3:45pm for each full week session. Camps cost $175/child for the full week for members, and $200/child for not-yet-members for the full week..

Questions about Zoo Camps or registration may be forwarded to kathleen.mcgill@uticazoo.org or 315-738-0472

The Zoo is also looking for additional camp counselors to assist Zoo staff in having a wonderful summer at the Zoo. Potential counselors must be 18 years of age or older and must be available from July 20-August 28. Full details and application for employment are available at www.uticazoo.org/zoo-camp-counselors-wanted/

For more on this or anything else Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.