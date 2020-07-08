Jackson Man Stabbed to Death Over $5

Police are looking for Jontathan Ratliff Gray in connection with the stabbing.

Updated: 9:47 AM CDT Jul 5, 2020

By Wister Hitt

Jackson Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man to death on Newport Street.Officers said Jonathan Ratcliff Gray is wanted for the stabbing.Police said witnesses told them Gray stabbed Anthony Thompson, 77, multiple times. Officers said Thompson later died from his injuries. If you have any information about this crime, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

