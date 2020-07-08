Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $400,000 in Department of Homeland Security grants for New York’s 22nd Congressional district. Earlier this year, Brindisi supported plussed-up funding, urged local groups to apply for these critical security dollars, and during a roundtable with religious leaders offered his office’s assistance in applying.

Brindisi, a staunch advocate for delivering federal resources to the region, announced the Operation Stonegarden, Intercity Bus Security, and Non-Profit Security grants totaling more than $400,000.

“Keeping our country safe is my top priority,” Brindisi said. “Protecting our border, transit, and keeping our religious communities safe from hateful violence is a crucial role of our federal government. As your representative, I will always fight to bring back resources from Washington to keep our community safe.”

The grant funding, part of a large investment in New York state’s security, provides federal dollars for security measures to maintain safety and protect against terrorist attacks. A full breakdown of the grants is below:

Oswego County Operation Stonegarden: $205,000

Intercity Bus Security Grant program

Birnie Bus Tours, Inc (Rome): $57,492

Hale Bus Garage (Clinton): $52,444

The Nonprofit Security Grant program

Jewish Community Federation of the Mohawk Valley: $99,980

Descriptions of the grant programs, provided by DHS, are below:

The FY 2020 Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) program provides $90 million to enhance cooperation and coordination among state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the United States’ borders along routes of ingress from international borders to include travel corridors in states bordering Mexico and Canada, as well as states and territories with international water borders

Intercity Bus Security Grant Program (IBSGP) provides $2,000,000 to owners and operators of intercity bus systems to protect critical surface transportation infrastructure and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure. The intent of the FY 2020 IBSGP is to award grant funding to assist owners and operators of intercity bus systems in obtaining the resources required to support the development and sustainability of core capabilities identified in the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient Nation.

The intent of The FY 2020 Non-Profit Security Grant Program is to competitively award grant funding to assist nonprofit organizations in obtaining the resources required to support and integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts. It is also designed to promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies.