Officers Tom Medlin and Jeff Buckley of the Rome Police Department recently presented a check to The Kelberman Center in the amount of $4,055. The gift was in support of programs and services for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. Officer Medlin in particular has been a friend and past supporter of the Kelberman Center, raising autism awareness and support in the Rome community through yearly sale of Rome Police Department autism awareness patches. Officers Medlin and Buckley also participated in the Kelberman Center’s 2020 virtual Walk for Autism which occurred throughout June, helping Team Rome Police Department in its fundraising efforts in support of the Kelberman Center.

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families, with locations in both Utica and Syracuse, New York. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists.

Pictured left to right: Officer Jeff Buckley of the Rome Police Department; Kelly Carinci, Chief Development Officer at the Kelberman Center; Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director and Officer Tom Medlin of the Rome Police Department.