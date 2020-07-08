NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person was found dead inside a storage unit after a fire at Cube Smart in west Nashville late Saturday night.

The Nashville Fire Department said one person was recovered from inside one of the units at the facility on Robertson Avenue.

Investigators were on the scene last night and will be determining the cause of the fire. Because there is an environmental component to the fire, investigators will have to wait to safely enter the site.

After initially putting out the fire, it rekindled around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Nashville Fire Department believed the victim was a male. The medical examiner will determine the identity, cause and manner of death.

