European pay TV operator Sky has taken 100% ownership of Love Productions, the producer behind “The Great British Bake Off.”

Sky acquired a 70% stake in the company, led by Richard McKerrow, in 2014. The deal to acquire the remaining stake was sealed in February, but was disclosed Monday in Love’s annual accounts.

The acquisition was made through Sky’s production arm, Sky Studios, which has also invested in factual specialists Blast Films and True North Productions, entertainment and format expert Znak & Co, natural history producer True to Nature, and drama producers The Lighthouse and Longboat, among others.

Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief commercial officer, said: “Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014.”

“We are proud that Love Productions is now a wholly-owned Sky Studios company and we look forward to continuing to work with Richard and the team as we build on their continued success.”

In March, it was announced that actor, writer and comedian Matt Lucas would join Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in “Bake Off.” Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig.

As well as “Bake Off” and its spinoffs, Love’s shows include “The Great British Sewing Bee” and “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

