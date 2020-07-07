The Parkway Center in Utica will be holding a virtual workshop on Health Literacy on July 9th.

This workshop will be held at 1 pm using the Zoom platform. In this workshop we will talk about why health literacy is so important and some tools and tips for how you can better understand your healthcare provider and ask questions when you receive information.

The goal of this workshop is to better understand the information you are receiving for healthier outcomes. The Zoom link can be found on the Parkway Center website theparkwaycenter.org or you can call (315) 223-3973 or email info@theparkwaycenter.org for more information.