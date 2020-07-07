Photo Credit: Oneidacountypublicmarket.com

Oneida County and the City of Utica have joined in a shared services agreement to

demolish a building that will pave the way for a new entrance to the county Public

Market at Union Station and save taxpayers money in the process.

“The ongoing multi-million dollar renovation to the REA Wing at Union Station has

elevated the status of the Oneida County Public Market and spearheaded a resurgence

in downtown Utica,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “This current

partnership with the City of Utica has enabled us to clear the way for a proper entrance to the market and further improve this regional asset in a cost-effective manner.”

Demolition of the building located at 417-421 Main Street in Utica began on June 29

and was completed on July 6. Clearing of debris and backfilling of the site is expected to take about two to three weeks.

The City of Utica Department of Public Works donated the labor for the demolition team

and miscellaneous equipment and services, while the county rented heavy equipment,

hired the necessary consultants and is paying the tipping fees. The Oneida-Herkimer

Solid Waste Authority is hauling away the debris.

“Good governance begins with collaboration and building partnerships for the

betterment of our community,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “In that spirit, the City of Utica entered a shared services agreement with Oneida County to have our

Department of Public Works personnel demolish the Brown Building on Main Street,

which will save money for taxpayers. The coordination between the City and Oneida

County is a great example of the working relationship municipalities should pursue on

behalf of its constituents.”

The county’s purchase of the property at a cost of $30,000 was approved by the Board

of Legislators in September 2019. The total price of the demolition project is estimated at $350,000.

Once the site is cleared and prepared, the area will be utilized to provide improved

access to the public market and additional parking.

The demolished building was in complete disrepair and had sat vacant for decades. It

was built in 1893 and utilized as a storag