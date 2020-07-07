Photo Credit: Oneidacountypublicmarket.com
Oneida County and the City of Utica have joined in a shared services agreement to
demolish a building that will pave the way for a new entrance to the county Public
Market at Union Station and save taxpayers money in the process.
“The ongoing multi-million dollar renovation to the REA Wing at Union Station has
elevated the status of the Oneida County Public Market and spearheaded a resurgence
in downtown Utica,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “This current
partnership with the City of Utica has enabled us to clear the way for a proper entrance to the market and further improve this regional asset in a cost-effective manner.”
Demolition of the building located at 417-421 Main Street in Utica began on June 29
and was completed on July 6. Clearing of debris and backfilling of the site is expected to take about two to three weeks.
The City of Utica Department of Public Works donated the labor for the demolition team
and miscellaneous equipment and services, while the county rented heavy equipment,
hired the necessary consultants and is paying the tipping fees. The Oneida-Herkimer
Solid Waste Authority is hauling away the debris.
“Good governance begins with collaboration and building partnerships for the
betterment of our community,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “In that spirit, the City of Utica entered a shared services agreement with Oneida County to have our
Department of Public Works personnel demolish the Brown Building on Main Street,
which will save money for taxpayers. The coordination between the City and Oneida
County is a great example of the working relationship municipalities should pursue on
behalf of its constituents.”
The county’s purchase of the property at a cost of $30,000 was approved by the Board
of Legislators in September 2019. The total price of the demolition project is estimated at $350,000.
Once the site is cleared and prepared, the area will be utilized to provide improved
access to the public market and additional parking.
The demolished building was in complete disrepair and had sat vacant for decades. It
was built in 1893 and utilized as a storag