Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that three additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “Three more states have now reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory. We will now require individuals coming from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 836 (+19)

Patients Newly Admitted – 68 (+23)

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 160 (-10)

Number ICU that are intubated – 103 (+0)

Total Discharges – 71,091 (+51)

Deaths – 10

Total Deaths – 24,924

Of the 56,736 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 588, or 1.04 percent, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley region, 1.10% of all COVID-19 tests were positive on Monday–the same figure as the previous two days.

Cuomo also confirmed 568 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing to 398,237 the total number of confirmed cases in New York State. There were 11 new cases recorded Monday among Oneida County residents–bringing the county-wide total so far to 1,760 cases.