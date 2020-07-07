During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Anthony Brindisi, health care workers, and Upstate patients called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on the House passed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act. During a virtual rally today, Brindisi demanded Washington politicians stop their assault on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and put politics aside to work to strengthen the ACA.

“During a crisis, it is about putting politics aside, working together, and doing what’s best for our country,” Brindisi said. “With the ongoing pandemic, Congress needs to be working together to expand access to affordable care, not working to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”

Earlier this year, the Administration continued its lawsuit to fully-overturn the ACA. This lawsuit seeks to have the entire law thrown out including protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.

Upstate patients and health care workers shared their stories about what the ACA means to them and highlighted the need for additional protections and reform.

“As Washington politicians work every day to undermine the Affordable Care Act and the protections it holds—like protections for people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, asthma, or heart disease—I am proud to know Congressman Brindisi is standing in their way,” said Utica health care worker Sandy Kleek. “He is always standing up to the special interests and fighting for us. He is working with members of both parties to improve the Affordable Care Act and increase accessibility to affordable health care.

Last week, Brindisi supported the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act. The bill would secure key victories by lowering the cost of health care for the consumer, increasing consumer protections, and bringing down the costs of lifesaving prescription medications. The legislation would put an end to the Administration’s expansion of junk insurance plans that do not provide coverage for essential medical treatment and pre-existing conditions. Brindisi told the rally he was calling on the Senate to act.

“I am calling on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act on the floor of the Senate as soon as possible and for Washington politicians to stop their all-out assault on the Affordable Care Act,” Brindisi added. “Now is not the time for partisan games and fights, it is the time for action.”

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act would:

Lower health coverage costs by expanding the Affordable Care Act’s insurance affordability subsidies to cover more middle class families. Additionally, no American would need to pay more than 8.5 percent of their income for a silver plan in the health insurance marketplace.

Lower prescription drug costs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices.

Combat inequities in health insurance coverage faced by communities of color by expanding more affordable coverage to vulnerable populations. Additionally, it would fight the maternal mortality epidemic by requiring states to extend Medicaid or CHIP coverage to new mothers for a full year post-partum.

Crack down on junk plans and strengthens protections for people with pre-existing conditions by reversing the administration’s expansion of junk health insurance plans that do not provide coverage for essential medical treatments and drugs and that are allowed to discriminate against people with pre-existing medical conditions.