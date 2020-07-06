Any family that has a child that will be 4 years old by December 1st, 2020 and lives in the Utica City School District, is eligible to register for the free Universal Pre-K at the Neighborhood Center. The UPK Program is a FREE 2 1/2-hour program, 5 days a week, with morning and afternoon sessions from September to June. The program at The Center emphasizes readiness for kindergarten in partnership with the Utica School District.

Applications are available now! The UPK applications can be obtained by calling the Neighborhood Center at 315-272-2600. Applications are being accepted through September 2020.

The Neighborhood Center is a comprehensive Human Services Agency in Central New York. All Services are based on a philosophy of empowerment – helping people to help themselves. Our mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and families through cooperative opportunities, resources, and advocacy which embrace diversity, promote empowerment, and foster responsible citizenship. For more information about The Neighborhood Center and its services go to www.neighborhoodctr.org