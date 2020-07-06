Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new pics that show her sharing a sweet moment with her two adorable dogs Sushi and Sake while donning a stunning makeup look.

Kim Kardashian, 39, shared a cute moment with her two dogs Sushi and Sake on July 3 and it was truly heartwarming. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two new photos of Instagram that captured her puppy love and in them, she looks amazing. In one of the photos, she’s wearing a black leather jacket as she dons incredible makeup and makes a smooching face to the camera with one dog in her arms, and in the other, she’s holding both dogs and smiling.

View this post on Instagram Sushi and Sakè A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 3, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT

“Sushi and Sakè ,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with compliments. “Cuteness, we need more of this cuteness,” one follower wrote. “Those are the cutest dogs,” another gushed. “You are beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Kim’s most recent photo, comes after she officially became a billionaire like her husband Kanye West, 43. The beauty sold a 20% stake in her popular KKW Beauty line to Coty for $200 million, which set her at the new and impressive financial status. A source told us she’s “proud” of being financially successful because she’s worked hard for what she has.

View this post on Instagram Manifest it all Dreams do come true A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

”Kim’s success is based on hard work and it’s great that her hard work is being highlighted, even when it comes to it being recognized financially,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s proud of what she’s achieved because it shows her kids that if you put your mind and ability to something, the rewards are endless. To teach that to her kids is the ultimate takeaway from her fortune.”

Kim isn’t the only one proud of her status. Her hubby took to Twitter to express his own pride shortly after her billionaire status was reported. “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he tweeted on June 29 along with a photo of vegetables and flowers that looked fresh from a garden. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

Source