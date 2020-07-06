Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York City enters Phase III of reopening, without indoor dining and subject to comprehensive state guidance, today. The Mid-Hudson region will enter Phase IV of reopening tomorrow, July 7. Long Island is on track to enter Phase IV on Wednesday, July 8.

The governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health, in consultation with the Reimagine Education Advisory Council and others, is finalizing guidance on the possible reopening of schools in September. New York State previously directed all school districts to develop reopening plans. A decision on whether to reopen schools in September has not been made yet.

Governor Cuomo also announced that casinos and movie theaters will currently remain closed as the state government continues to review the science and facts on their safe reopening.

The governor also announced that the New York State Fair will be cancelled this summer out of an abundance of caution.

The governor also announced that New York State will make industry recommendations on the use of air filtration technology to potentially eliminate the spread of COVID-19 through air conditioning systems. As evidence emerges that COVID-19 spread is linked more to airborne transmission than to surface area transmission, New York State is studying filters, their compatibility with existing air systems, the expense of modifications to air conditioning systems and other factors.

Governor Cuomo also called on President Trump to acknowledge to the American people that COVID-19 exists, is increasing and a serious problem, and that each American is part of the solution. The governor also reiterated his call for President Trump to wear a mask.

Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“We are closely monitoring the gauges on the reopening valve to see if the infection or hospitalization rate is going up, and we will tighten or loosen the valve as necessary depending on the data. If we see spikes in data or lack of compliance, we will slow down the reopening valve and adjust as necessary,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York City goes into Phase III but with no indoor dining. The numbers show we are right where we want to be, but what’s happening around the country is a cold reminder that we need to continue being cautious and smart and disciplined – no one wants to go back to the hell that we went through.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 817 (-15)

Patients Newly Admitted – 45 (-9)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 170 (-8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (-13)

Total Discharges – 71,040 (+72)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 24,913

Of the 54,328 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 518, or 0.95 percent, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley, 1.10 percent of the test results confirmed today were positive. Also, the Governor confirmed 518 new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far to 397,649. In Oneida County, there were 7 new positive cases confirmed, with the total number of cases in the county at 1,749.