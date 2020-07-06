Home Announcement Brindisi to Host Telephone Town Hall AnnouncementCommunity EventNewsLocal News Brindisi to Host Telephone Town Hall By Jay Stevens - July 6, 2020 12 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi and local guests WHAT: Telephone town hall WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. HOW: Constituents are encouraged to RSVP at brindisi.house.gov/live to receive the call or dial-in at 5:00 p.m. to 855-614-0159 Lockwood Law RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR National News Trump visits private golf course as US battles rapid surge News Trump Signs Small Business Loan Program Extension National News Trump’s poll numbers are collapsing LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Recent Posts Trump visits private golf course as US battles rapid surge National News charrislockwood - July 6, 2020 0 Brindisi to Host Telephone Town Hall Announcement Jay Stevens - July 6, 2020 0 Hints From Heloise: Celebrate safely Health Advice charrislockwood - July 6, 2020 0 Trump Signs Small Business Loan Program Extension News charrislockwood - July 6, 2020 0