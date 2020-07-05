Police: Woman forced into van, sexually assaulted near Mag Mile

by WGN Web Desk / Jul 5, 2020

CHICAGO – Detectives are investigating after a woman was forced into a van and sexually assaulted downtown early Saturday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police said a 37-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of East Huron when she was approached a man in a white Honda Odyssey mini-van.

Police: 14-year-old dead after 8 shot in Englewood

by WGN Web Desk, Judy Wang / Jul 5, 2020

CHICAGO – A 14-year-old boy was among four victims killed in a shooting late Saturday night in Englewood.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 6100 block of South Carpenter on the report of a shooting.

7-year-old girl dead after shooting on West Side

by WGN Web Desk, Dana Rebik / Jul 5, 2020

CHICAGO – A 7-year-old girl is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Austin, police said.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of North Latrobe at around 7 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

