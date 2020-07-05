Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening tomorrow, but that indoor dining will not reopen there. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and — until recently — was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states’ experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY’s reopening safe and successful.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 832 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-9)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 178 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation – 116 (-3)

Total Discharges – 70,968 (+91)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 24,904

Of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley region, 1.10 percent of coronavirus tests yesterday were positive, compared with 1.20 percent on Friday, and 2.90 percent on Thursday.

New York State reported 533 additional coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 397,131 so far. In Oneida County, there were 17 positive cases reported yesterday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,742.