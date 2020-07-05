In 2016, Andrew Toles was a starting outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs. This week, he was arrested for trespassing after being found sleeping behind a FedEx building in Key West, Florida.

On June 22, Toles was arrested after being given several chances by police to move. When he refused, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. His address was listed as the “streets of Key West.” His sole possession was a black book bag, police said.

Toles made a leap from Single-A baseball to starting left fielder for the Dodgers in 2016. But even then, he was battling depression and dealing with anxiety issues, as NBC LA reported.

After injuring his ACL in 2017, he was limited in his 2018 return, and then didn’t show for 2019 spring training. By May, he left the Dodgers organizing for personal reasons. He is a lifetime .286 hitter and remains on the Dodgers’ restricted list.

Toles was Tampa’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2013 after being drafted out of college. But he was released by 2015, the organization citing disciplinary reasons.

After being out of baseball and working at several non-baseball jobs, he was signed by the Dodgers. Still only 28 years old, Toles now has a court date on his trespassing charges set for July 2. He remains at the Stock Island Detention Center.

