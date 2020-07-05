Protestors in Washington want a statue of Abraham Lincoln removed – not the famous one on the National Mall but a bronze memorial statue in nearby Lincoln Park called the Emancipation Memorial.

It depicts the former president standing over a kneeling African American man who is newly freed from slavery.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in the park for the second time this week. They say the statue overlooks contributions made by African Americans to end slavery.

(MAN DRESSED AS ABOLITIONIST FREDERICK DOUGLAS):”And so it is now time for the young people to stand up. It is your time.”

A scuffle between protesters and counter-protesters escalated to a point where an alt-right political activist had to be escorted to safety by police.

President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing historical monuments, threatening them with long prison terms.

