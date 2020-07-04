The Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate’s STEM Outreach Program in Rome, N.Y., in partnership with the Griffiss Institute, is proud to once again offer STEM Summer Camp programs to students in grades 5-12.

With the uncertainties of COVID-19, the summer camp experience will be different this year. How can you give your STEM enthusiast an absorbing, structured summer experience without sending him or her to an in-person camp? This year, we are offering Virtual STEM Summer Camps, using Zoom Video Conferencing.

Our STEM Summer Camps will engage your child in new and exciting experiences this summer! Kids imagine, collaborate, explore and create, all while learning super cool STEM skills that will help them in school and in life!

The following Virtual STEM Summer Camps will be offered for the 2020 year:

LEGO ROBOTICS CAMP 1.0 2-WEEK CAMP!

Dates: Monday, July 6 – Friday, July 10 AND Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 17, 2020| Grades: 5- 9

ARDUINO CAMP

Dates: Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16, 2020 | Grades: 8 – 12

ENGINEERING CAMP 1.0

Dates: Monday, July 20 – Friday, July 24, 2020 | Grades: 5 – 8

STEAM CAMP: ROCKS NEW FOR 2020!

Dates: Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31, 2020 | Grades: 6 – 8

CYBER CAMP 1.0

Dates: Monday, August 3 – Thursday, August 6, 2020 | Grades: 8 – 12

Online registration for the virtual summer camps is open and will remain open until all camps are filled. All summer camps are $50 per student, with scholarships available.*

To learn more about each individual camp, to register, or to apply for a scholarship, please visit: www.griffissinstitute.org/stem-summer-camps

* In order to participate in the LEGO Robotics Camp, a Robotics Camp Kit is REQUIRED. The Griffiss Institute has made the Robotics Camp Kit available for rent for $200 for use during the camp, with a valid credit card. Upon the return of the equipment and verification no parts are missing or broken the rental charge will be immediately refunded. There are no scholarships available for the Robotics Camp Kit rental.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com

About Griffiss Institute

The Griffiss institute is a partner with Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI) and an intermediary between the Lab, industry and academia. By partnering the Lab and its technologies with private industry and academia, the Griffiss Institute can facilitate and grow the technology base of the Upstate New York region. The institute has created a collaborative research environment with AFRL/RI that is accessible to industry, academia and world class technology experts providing an environment conducive to the growth of technology and ideas, while creating new business opportunities. To learn more about Griffiss Institute, please visit www.griffissinstitute.org

About AFRL STEM Outreach Program

The goal of the AFRL STEM Outreach Program is to foster a new generation of scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technologists who will one day discover, and problem solve in the nation’s defense laboratories and other supporting U.S. companies. In order to achieve this goal, there must be a concerted effort to connect business, government foundations, institutions of higher education, professional organizations, schools, teachers and students. For additional information please visit the STEM initiatives page at www.griffissinstitute.org