TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chocolate milk crashes into railroad underpass

by Ryan Witry / Jul 3, 2020

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Mohr Road west of Wisteria Ln. will be closed for an “extended period of time” for cleanup and bridge inspection after a truck carrying chocolate milk crashed into a railroad underpass.

There is no word if there are any injuries from the incident. This story will be updated once information becomes available.

Air quality alert issued for Southwest Indiana Sunday

by Ryan Witry / Jul 3, 2020

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management declared Sunday is an Air Quality Action Day for ozone across southwest Indiana.

People who could be affected by the conditions, including children, those with heart or lung conditions, and the elderly are recommended to reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outside Sunday.

Man arrested after reportedly threatening to burn Posey County buildings

by Ryan Witry / Jul 3, 2020

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – 28-year-old Nickolas Stewart was arrested after reportedly threatening to burn down Posey County buildings, including the Posey County Superior Courthouse, the Posey County Circuit Courthouse, the United States Post Office, and the Posey County Jail.

After being arrested Thursday morning, Stewart reportedly admitted to making the threats in a Facebook video posted on his personal page. Stewart faces a felony charge of intimidation and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

