Emmy Rossum was a gorgeous sight to see when she showed off a casual but stylish outfit that included a T-shirt and Daisy Dukes and a protective face mask as she took a stroll in Los Angeles.

Emmy Rossum, 33, was in the perfect comfortable summer outfit when she stepped out to get some appliances on July 3! The actress was spotted wearing a black T-shirt and Daisy Dukes while walking in the Los Angeles, CA area and she made sure to keep herself and others safe from the coronavirus by also wearing a black face mask that had designs on it. To top off the look, she wore a baseball cap and black slip-on loafer-style shoes.

Emmy Rossum running errands in Los Angeles. (Backgrid)

Emmy showed off a look that was similar to her latest outing when she stepped out with her husband Sam Esmail, 42, to get coffee on June 27. The brunette beauty wore a black T-shirt with Daisy Dukes with a black puffy jacket wrapped around her waist. She wore a different black mask that had a colorful triangle design on it and kept her long curly locks down.

When Emmy’s not going on local outings, she’s taking to social media to share posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the first pics she posted after George Floyd‘s death in late May featured her legs and feet standing on green grass with pieces of purple flowers all over it. “I can go for a jog without fear. This is privilege. Open your eyes and your hearts. Get involved. Don’t stay silent,” she captioned the pic.

Emmy Rossum shows off another summer look during an outing on June 27, 2020. (MEGA)

Emmy also shared a thoughtful photo that featured a telling quote about freedom on Independence Day. “Until we are all free, none of us are free,” the quote read, most likely indicating that she stands with her fellow black Americans on the holiday that celebrates the country’s freedom. She captioned the post with three clapping emojis.

Before Emmy was focused on using her platform for good when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, she was busy showing off a makeover while filming the upcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne in L.A. in Feb. She looked drastically different as her character wore a blonde wig with fringe and curls and prosthetic breasts. She also appeared to have makeup on to help her look impressively older, leading many fans to highly anticipate the new role!

