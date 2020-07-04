Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 2:51 PM CDT Jun 29, 2020

Edmond man sets world record by catching paddlefish weighing more than 146 pounds

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 2:51 PM CDT Jun 29, 2020

Hide Transcript Show Transcript

JASON: YOU’RE BASICALLY SAYING THE SHOW. SO, THIS MORNING, WE HAVE TO GIVE A KOCO HIGH 5 TO AN EDMOND MAN WHO MAY HAVE JUST BROKEN A WORLD RECORD. THIS IS AWESOME. MAGGIE: THIS IS SO COOL. JONATHAN, THIS GUY MAY HAVE BROKEN THE WORLD RECORD WHEN IT COMES TO PADDLEFISH. IT WAS REALLY THIS BIG. WOW. JONATHAN: WORLD RECORD. NO FISH BIGGER THAN THAT, PADDLEFISH. JAMES COME WAY TO GO. THAT IS JAMES LUKEHART. 100 36 POUNDS, 11 OUNCES. IF THESE THE WORLD RECORD BY ABOUT TWO POUNDS. IT 70 INCHES LONG. 45 INCHES AND GIRTH. BY THE WAY — THAT WAS SWIMMING AROUND IN OUR WATERWAYS. WHO WANTS TO GO SWIMMING? BUT YEAH, CATCH AND RELEASE. SO HE WAS ABLE TO CATCH IT AND HE HAS THE VIDEO ONLINE. HOPEFULLY THEY WILL GET BACK IN THE BOOKS.

Edmond man sets world record by catching paddlefish weighing more than 146 pounds

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 2:51 PM CDT Jun 29, 2020

An Edmond man might be the new holder of a world record for his catch Sunday at Keystone Lake in northeastern Oklahoma.According Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials, James Lukehart snagged a paddlefish weighing 146 pounds, 11 ounces, which beats the world record by more than 2 pounds. The catch also beats the Oklahoma state record by 3 pounds, officials said.The catch was certified as Oklahoma’s new rod-and-reel state-record paddlefish by Paddlefish Research Center and Northeast Region Fisheries staff.”The monster fish measured 70.5 inches in length and 45-inch girth,” Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials said. “Under the guidance of ODWC, the fish was released and monitored after taking official measurements.”

An Edmond man might be the new holder of a world record for his catch Sunday at Keystone Lake in northeastern Oklahoma.

According Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials, James Lukehart snagged a paddlefish weighing 146 pounds, 11 ounces, which beats the world record by more than 2 pounds. The catch also beats the Oklahoma state record by 3 pounds, officials said.

The catch was certified as Oklahoma’s new rod-and-reel state-record paddlefish by Paddlefish Research Center and Northeast Region Fisheries staff.

“The monster fish measured 70.5 inches in length and 45-inch girth,” Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials said. “Under the guidance of ODWC, the fish was released and monitored after taking official measurements.”

Source