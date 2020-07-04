This intensive course will provide the information you need to become a productive member of a veterinary team. The course is designed for people who want to work as veterinary assistants at veterinary hospitals and for those already employed in related positions. Upon completion of the course, you will also have the opportunity to gain access to an Externship Starter Kit. You’ll learn about every aspect of veterinary assisting, including anatomy and physiology, animal restraint, laboratory sample collection, assisting in surgery and dentistry, prescription preparation, and taking radiographs.

You’ll also learn how to interact professionally with clients and gain the expertise you need to educate them about key topics in pet care, such as nutrition, vaccinations, and administering medication. The course concludes with a lesson to prepare you for the job market, in which you’ll see how to create an effective resume, advance your expertise, and develop strong interview skills. You will truly learn everything you need to know to be successful in your new career.

Tuition: $1995.00

Online registration is available @ careertraining.ed2go.com/bcce

***Visit this site for a full listing of available programs.***