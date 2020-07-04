The U.S. Army, which has come under criticism by the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, is speaking out, addressing questions about the investigation into her disappearance more than two months ago.

The Army’s move comes days after investigators said they suspect foul play related to her disappearance and opened up a separate inquiry looking into allegations that she was sexually harassed by a supervisor.

“Where’s my sister? They know where she is and I want them to speak up and I want answers and I want them now,” Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, told NBC affiliate KCEN in Temple, Texas, during a protest Friday. “My eyes are dried out because I can’t even cry anymore.”

The Army included with its list of answered frequently asked questions about the case a message, saying: “We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa. We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do.”

Image: Vanessa Guillen (United States Army)

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen at a parking lot at Fort Hood, Texas, where she was stationed, on April 22. Officials said that “her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet” were found in the armory room where she was working on the day she disappeared.

Since then, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), the FBI and other agencies have been involved in the seach for Guillen.

The Guillen family has been calling for “a bigger agency, such as the FBI,” which is already involved in the search, to take over the investigation. The Army’s list of questions and answers addresses such concerns.

The Army said it is “the lead investigative agency” looking into Vanessa’s disappearance because it “falls within our jurisdiction.”

It also said that its criminal investigation unit has “no credible information or reports that Vanessa was sexually assaulted.”

“Additionally, we are not aware of any report of sexual harassment from Pfc. Guillen or any other Soldier on her behalf. However, we are looking at all possibilities and have not ruled anything in or out. Fort Hood has opened an investigation into reports of sexual harassment that the Guillen family has reported,” the Army wrote.

Vanessa’s sister, Mayra Guillen, previously told Dateline that Vanessa had previously expressed to their mother that she felt unsafe at Fort Hood and that a sergeant had been sexually harassing her. Mayra said Vanessa never identified that person and never reported the incidents to the Army’s sexual harassment and prevention program.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Army said it is looking into surveillance video, as she was last seen inside a federal building.

