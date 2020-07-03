Congratulations are in order — Raven-Symoné just announced her recent nuptials to Miranda Maday! The actress wrote on Instagram on June 18, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER.” After sharing a series of joyful photos from the intimate celebration, which was catered by Debbie Allen, Raven thanked those who understood “why it was small during this time” in another post, an apparent reference to the ongoing pandemic.

Miranda described Raven as her “wife for life” in the caption of a sweet shot from the day, while Raven wrote, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” (It’s worth noting that though Raven is professionally known by her first name, her last name is Pearman.) Raven added, “Let’s tear this world a new assh*le!!!” That’s the spirit! Enjoy photos from Raven and Miranda’s wedding day ahead, and learn more about their bridal outfits here.

Source